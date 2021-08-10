G. Kishan Reddy Says Centre To Set Up 'world-class' Indian Institute Of Heritage In Noida

Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy informed that the Centre had decided to set up a world-class institute in Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar. The Indian Institute of Heritage to be set up in Noida would offer courses in History, Museology, Conservation, Archaeology and as such. While addressing the Lok Sabha, the Culture Minister said that these studies would focus on the conservation and research of India's rich tangible heritage.

Special subjects to be taught in the Indian Institute of Heritage

The Centre has approved the decision of setting up a standalone institute in the country, that would offer postgraduate and doctorate level courses. The special subjects that will be taught in the University will be History of arts, Conservation, Museology and Archaeology and as such. Minister G. Kishan Reddy while informing the Lok Sabha said, "The Indian Institute of Heritage would offer Masters and PhD courses in History of Arts, Conservation, Museology, Archival Studies, Archaeology, Preventives Conservation, Epigraphy and Numismatics, Manuscriptology as well as conservation training facilities to in-service employees and the students of the Indian Institute of Heritage,"

The Schools under the institute

Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy stressed that this university would be set up as deemed to be university. Reddy mentioned the various names of the school that would be added under the university. The names of the schools are as follows:

Institute of Archaeology (Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Institute of Archaeology),

School of Archival Studies under National Archives of India, New Delhi,

The National Research laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (NRLC), Lucknow,

National Museum Institue of History of Arts, Conservation and Museology (NMICHM)

The academic wing of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi.

Minister Reddy added, "The Indian Institute of Heritage will be a world-class university that would focus on the conservation and research in India''s rich tangible heritage while offering research, development and dissemination of knowledge, excellence in the education of its students and activities associated with a heritage that contributes to the cultural, scientific and economic life of India." He attested that this would be a standalone institution of this type in the country.

Image: ANI