G Kishan Reddy Slams Congress, Demands Aplogy For Sandeep Dikshit's Remark On Police

Slamming the opposition over Sandeep Dikshit's remark on police forces, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday demanded an apology from the Congress party. Reddy said that the police forces are the backbone of the country and insulting them is a shameful act.

Earlier on Friday, Dikshit stated that “more than half of our police force is corrupt”. He also said that organisations hide their dirty secrets behind nationalistic slogans. He further accused the police of hiding corruption with nationalism and betraying their oath and pledge to the Indian Constitution.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Reddy said, "This statement is very shameful. The statement given by Congress is completely wrong, We condemn this. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi should apologise for this statement by their party member. The Congress leader themselves should go on the border and see at such minus degree temperatures our forces guard our nation. Out of 365 days, police are on the streets for almost 360 days, they don't attend their personal events. Police are serving our country. There might be few mistakes made from the police side, but that doesn't give the Congress leaders to insult the forces. I demand congress party to apologise for this statement."

READ | MoS G Kishan Reddy Slams Opposition For Spreading Anti-CAA Propaganda

"In our country be it any small event, police have always stood up. The country will destroy in minutes if the police won't stand. The government is dependent on police forces. They cannot insult the entire jurisdiction. Due to the incident that has occurred throughout the nation over CAA, Many police got injured due to this violence. Mob has attacked the police. If congress party have any respect for our army, they should apologise immediately (sic)," he added.

READ | Cong's Sandeep Dikshit Attacks The Police Force, Says "More Than Half Of Them Are Corrupt"

Dikshit's remark on the Police force

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit had earlier said, “More than half of our police force is corrupt. Now, how do they erase the allegation of corruption? The first thing they do is they pick up a nationalistic slogan and show everyone their love for the nation. After this, nobody can question them. I will tell you one thing, the more corrupt an organisation is, the more nationalistic they will be. These are the tactics corrupt organisations use to hide their dark secrets. Whenever a group or say police indulge in such sloganeering, just assume that they are trying to hide some of their dirty secrets.”

“I want to ask only one question to the police when you wear your uniform and join the force, you pledge to our Constitution. The basic fabric of the Constitution is that we don’t discriminate a citizen on the basis of their religion. But if you start indulging in such practices, then I am sorry, you are living a life of lies. You have betrayed your oath, your pledge,” he added.

READ | Cong Leader Sandeep Dikshit Says, 'UPA Version Of NPR Very Different Than NDA's NPR"

READ | 'At Least Value Your Education, Read What CAA Is': PM Modi Slams Opposition's 'propaganda'