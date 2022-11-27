G20 Ambassadors from 40 countries gave a traditional welcome to India taking up the G20 Presidency, blowing conch shells on the evening of November 26 at Swaraj Dweep in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Ambassadors are at the islands to attend the G20 curtain raiser event and preparatory meetings ahead of India taking up the presidency of the Group of Twenty on December 1.

Notably, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant made a presentation before the G20 Ambassadors about the country's priorities and also urged them to come prepared for the group meetings to be held across India, to arrive at a consensus.

#WATCH | G20 Ambassadors blew conch shells (Shankh) welcoming India’s G20 Presidency at Swaraj Dweep in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yPN33tmRwQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

Exposure to India’s culture

The Ambassadors visiting the Swaraj Dweep along with Amitabh Kant were seen on the stage blowing conch shells on November 26, which is considered auspicious as per Indian traditions. In order to create a connection with India’s history and cultural heritage, the delegates also took part in a yoga session at the Kala Patthar beach. They also participated in a beach cleaning activity on Swaraj Dweep Island.

Australia welcomes India’s leadership as it takes on G20 presidency in 2023. Received a warm local greeting to the beautiful Swaraj Deep for briefings hosted by @amitabhk87 @harshvshringla & @MEAIndia. Looking forward to discussions on India’s ambitious plans for the year ahead! pic.twitter.com/AfL6nmLrX5 — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) November 26, 2022

"A yoga session was held at sunrise at Kala Pathar Beach. All G20 Ambassadors who have come to Andamans from Delhi also participated. After that, we also carried out a beach cleaning activity. The Ambassadors participated in that too," Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator for India's G20 Presidency said.

‘Lifestyle for Environment’

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on Lifestyle for Environment, that our current living standards aren't sustainable and that we'll have to do something for the environment together. We have planned a lot of practical outcomes in our G20 Presidency, one of them being beach clean," he added.

The delegates also took a tour of the Cellular Jail where author and ideologue Veer Savarkar was imprisoned by the British. New Delhi is organising meetings throughout the country on a pan-India basis, as it is PM Modi's vision that the G20 Presidency of India should be a participative process.

IMAGE: ANI