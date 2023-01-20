G20 An Opportunity For India To Present 'functioning Model' To World, Avers S Gurumurthy

Noted journalist and the editor of Thuglak S Gurumurthy, on Friday, reiterated that India, in the near future, will successfully construct a "new narrative" of the world economy and will be able to present a global "functioning model" as it takes over the presidency for the G20.

Speaking at The Republic Dialogues, a forum for the pre-budget analysis of India's economy, Gurumurthy cited an economic growth outlook: “There is a sense in which rapid economic progress is impossible without painful adjustments, ancient philosophies have to be scrapped, world social institutions have to disintegrate, bonds of castes creed and race have to burst, a large number of people who cannot keep up with progress has to have their expectation of comfort life frustrated. Very few communities are willing to pay full price for economic progress.” This is an extension of western anthropology of modernity, he stressed, adding that India, in the future, will be a significant player in shattering the formerly established western-centric ideas of global economic progress.

“World keeps changing, the contemporary world will not be the same in the years to come, modernity has another orientation—that unless the world is categorized into Western civilization, way of life, food habits, etc it is not modern," asserted S Gurumurthy. He then asked, "Can’t there be Hindi-speaking modern India?" He further reminded that the world, in this manner, "was turned into a 'one size fits all' model."

Shaping the world was “devised, and the West's policies and methods were accepted in 1951, throughout 1990 during the post-Cold War world. But tectonic changes have challenged this formulation," S Gurumurthy stressed, addressing the Republics Dialogues Summit. In fact, the "idea of modernity has undergone changes, now there is no one source of modernity, each civilization or nation has its own definition of modernity, including India," he noted.

S Gurumurthy stated that the world was morphing into multilateral dimensions. "Now a change is taking place from one monetary financial order into a global monetary order, " he said. “It is becoming a reality," he noted. S Gurumurthy emulated the examples of China and Japan, the Cold War rivals who have struck billions of dollars of trade and financial agreements and have gigantic monetary flows. "The Western model is being challenged, a Marxist economy cannot be fit into a market economy, and this is challenging the Western model," stated Gurumurthy.

"It is in the background of these developments that India is assuming the G20 Presidency, a forum that was made significant compared to G7, and G8, who were unable to handle expanding dimensions of world’s finance," he said.

Watch S Gurumurthy's full speech here:

“Terrorism” became the prime reason why G20 acquired its prominence globally, lest it was only a “debating club," according to S Gurumurthy. India's prominent journalist also evoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-touted two propositions that can be relayed via the G20. India’s Presidency of G20 poses a serious question of whether India is legitimate in its moral power to implement these ideas, he stated. "One is the ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ implying 'The World Is One Family' that is taking shape as the future world order. The second is a vision for an environmentally comforting model, on the lines of which most countries now draft policies," he iterated.

“Environment now is the greatest discourse for the West, which has inflicted most harm on it for the last 50-60 years,” he furthermore said, adding that there is no Asian narrative about the environment and it is among the leading global issues that will be brought up as India assumes the G20 Presidency.