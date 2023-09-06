G20: Centre Announces Closure Of Govrnment Offices For Anti-sabotage Checks

The Centre on Tuesday announced the closure of certain government offices to carry out anti-sabotage checks ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled to take place during the weekend.

Sharing a list, the Personnel Ministry said, "These buildings are required to be vacated from 0900 hrs on September 8, 2023, so as to seal the rooms after completion of regular sabotage checks".

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10.

"As a part of efforts to ensure foolproof security during G20 summit-2023, thorough anti-sabotage checks are required to be done in the buildings mentioned as annexure well before the starting of G20 summit," it said in an order carrying details of the offices/buildings.

Besides, in order to sanitise the buildings, roof-watchers are to be deployed, read the order issued to all central government departments.

Supreme Court metro station, Doordarshan Tower-1, Doordarshan Tower-2, Bharat Sanchar Bhawan, Election Commission office, MEA office, KG Marg, Craft Museum, National Science Centre, India Gate and Patiala House Court are among the list of buildings/offices to be closed.

The Personnel Ministry, in an order issued late last month, said all central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit.