Last Updated:

G20 Crafts Bazaar: A Dive Into India's Historical & Economic Significance

The delegates can purchase handicraft—with historical and economic significance to the host country—from the bazaar showcasing attractions from across India.

General News
 
| Written By
Simran Singh
G20 craft bazaar

G20 Crafts Bazaar | Photo: @MIB/X


From a marble replica of the Taj Mahal to Thanjavur paintings depicting vivid scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata-India's rich and diverse cultural exhibits have found pride of place in the Crafts Bazaar at the G20 Summit's venue-Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

'Gamosas' from Assam bearing the G20 logo and the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth. One Family. One Future’ is being exhibited. Silk sarees from Tamil Nadu and Madhubani art-printed fabrics from Bihar have also been put on display, among products from other states.

With a focus on 'One District, One Product’ and GI-tagged relics-delegates and guests will be shown handicrafts from across India. The delegates can purchase handicrafts—with historical and economic significance to the host country—from the bazaar showcasing attractions from across India in 30 stalls.

READ | Here are the 11 agendas discussed by US President, PM Modi ahead of G20 Summit

Products from all states and Union Territories have been displayed at the bazaar, said G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardesi.

Tribes India (TRIFED), Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Khadi Gramodyog, SARAS Ajeevika, National Bamboo Mission and National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation are among the thirty states' stalls participating in the exhibition. The National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, which is located next to the venue, also have attractions on display, including a carved wooden idol of the goddess Durga.

READ | Millets, horticulture, security: Delhi hotels ready as delegations arrive for G20 Summit

India is currently hosting the G20 Leader's Summit in the National Capital at the newly-developed Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10. The event is set to witness the presence of 30 heads of state, G20 member states and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

READ | Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in New Delhi for G20 summit

Unveiling India's Cultural Essence

READ | G20 in Delhi: Noida cops inspect crowded areas, malls, metro stations with sniffer dogs
READ | G20: Mauritius PM congratulates India on Chandrayaan-3, discusses space collaboration
First Published:
COMMENT