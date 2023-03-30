G20 Delegates Dance To The Tunes Of ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Chandigarh Bhangra Dancers; WATCH

G20 delegates danced to the tune of ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the RRR movie. The 2nd Agriculture deputies meeting (ADM) of the Agriculture Working Group under India’s G20 presidency began in Chandigarh yesterday. At the meeting, the delegates from various G20 nations can be seen dancing ‘Naatu Naatu’ with the local Bhangra dancers. The song this month won the Oscar award at the 95th Academy awards.

Witnessing a vibrant display of colours, culture, and legacy!, concluding Day one of the 2nd Agriculture Working Group (AWG) Meet, the delegates of G20 had a delightful experience visiting the iconic Rock Garden in Chandigarh. They also enjoyed the lively cultural performances in the City.

Discussion of global food and agricultural challenges

At the G20 congregation in Chandigarh, various steps were deliberated upon to counter global agriculture and food-related challenges. The G20 delegates concluded Day one with in-depth discussions focussing on Asia’s role in regional and global food security. They also discussed the impact of financial factors on importing countries.

India is hosting the G20 presidency in 2023 wherein India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different work streams. The G20 delegates will be exposed to the rich cultural heritage of India during the year long experience. The theme of India’s G20 Presidency “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” closely ties with LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

