G20 Delegates Divulge In Digital Depiction Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Life Journey

The colourful display of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s historic journey stole the show at the G20's 3rd Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group Meeting, which concluded on Monday. Delegates from the G-20's Third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group paid a visit to the Taj Palace Hotel and the famous Gateway of India in Mumbai and witnessed captivating performances by folk artists, dahi handi, traditional dhol, and Marathi Lavani.

A special digital light and sound show was also screened on the walls of the Gateway of India, the show provided a glimpse of the history of Maharashtra depicting the valour of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life journey.

Delegates who came from different countries hit the floor with traditional dance and played Dhols and Tashas. The G20 3rd Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group Meeting concluded on Monday.

The meeting focussed on aspects related to emerging science, technology and innovation, challenges associated with effective and inclusive policy and governance, and establishing finance mechanisms to support national and regional Blue Economy endeavours.

A side event “Ocean 20 Dialogue” was also organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Mumbai. Panel discussions were held on topics related to emerging technologies to facilitate sustainability in the maritime domain, ocean governance, building capacities to facilitate sustainable ocean practices and equitable distribution of benefits from traditional and new blue economy sectors.

