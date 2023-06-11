G20 Delegates Get Grand Welcome In Temple City Varanasi | WATCH

G20 delegates received a grand welcome in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as they arrived for the G20 Development Minister's Meeting. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well as the delegates took part in the Ganga Arti ritual at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in the evening. On their arrival, they shook a leg with the cultural artists at Namo Ghat. After this, they boarded the cruise vessel and reached the Ghat. At the Aarti, the guests also witnessed a special Shankhnaad.

The G20 Development Ministers' meeting has kicked off in Varanasi where decisions will be taken on the development of global agriculture in 20 developing nations of the world, including India.

Agricultural scientists from all the countries will come together and discuss issues such as agriculture, agricultural education and research at the G20 meeting.

Delegates welcomed with traditional dance

On Sunday, G20 members from Brazil, Germany, Japan, Indonesia, and China landed at the Varanasi Airport. There they were greeted with Awadh's Faruwahi dance and the Kashi Vishwanath Damru Vadan Samiti gave a grand welcome to the delegates at the airport. At the airport, they also performed Damru Vadan and other traditional Indian dances.

The delegates who arrived included Australian politician Patrick Conroy, Brazil’s Ambassador to India Mauricio Lyrio, European commissioner for international partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, German minister for economic cooperation and development Svenja Schulze, Japanese Minister Shunsuke Takei and China’s Zhao Yifan among others.

G20 meeting from June 11 to 13 in Varanasi

The meeting of G20 is being held from June 11 to 13 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and will also be chaired by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.

The meeting of the G20 development ministers comes after the Voice of the Global South Summit that was hosted by India in January. The decisions that will be taken at the Varanasi meet will also contribute to the UN summit on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in September.

Varanasi meet amid developmental challenges

MEA also stated that the Varanasi meeting is organised amid rising developmental challenges that have become a matter of concern due to the economic slowdown, debt distress, impacts of climate change, growing poverty and inequality, food, and energy insecurity, global supply-chain disruptions, and geo-political conflicts and tensions.

"The G20 development ministerial meeting will be an opportunity to collectively agree on actions for accelerating the achievement of the SDGs and foster synergies between the development, environment, and climate agendas while avoiding costly trade-offs that hold back progress for the developing countries,” it stated.

(With inputs from ANI)