G20 Delegates To Be Served Meals On Silver, Gold-plated Tableware | See Pics

As New Delhi gets prepped up to welcome the G20 delegates, several special arrangements are being made to provide an extraordinary experience to the delegates attending the high-level and the much-anticipated summit. The G20 Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan from September 9-10. Notably, in order to showcase India’s rich culture and heritage, the guests will be served in silverware and gold utensils.

According to news agency PTI, the Heads of State and other world leaders attending the G20 Summit will be served grand meals in silver and gold utensils bearing intricately engraved motifs inspired from the cultural heritage of India.

“Around 15,000 silverware have been crafted by over 200 artisans for the occasion of G20 Summit,” Jaipur-based metalware firm, Iris Jaipur, supplier of the bulk orders to the hotels, said. The firm also held a preview of some of its silverware in New Delhi and said it was asked by various luxury hotels to commission made-to-order tableware and silverware which will be used by foreign guests.

Silver-plated utensils designed and made by a Jaipur-based firm, Iris Jaipur. (Credit: PTI)

Tableware have steel or brass base or a mix of both with an elegant coating of silver. (Credit: ANI)

Chief executive officer of the firm Rajeev Pabuwal informed that most tableware have steel or brass base or a mix of both with an elegant coating of silver, while some wares like plates that will carry glasses to be used for serving welcome drinks have gold plating.

It has been learnt that craftsmen from Jaipur, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and other parts of the country were involved in the making of these utensils. Interestingly, the designs on the gold and silver-plated utensils are characterised by meticulous detailing, beaded borders, and a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques.