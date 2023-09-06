G20 Delegates To Experience Indian Hospitality With 'Maharaja' Dining Table At Taj Palace

As the G20 Summit draws closer, hotels across the national capital including the Taj Palace have decked up with luxury from across India to provide the most pleasant stay and impress distinguished delegates. In the preparation phase, the hotel has arranged top-tier culinary offerings to cater to each delegate's taste palate. The food table designed with luxury crafts stands out with the 'Maharaja' table offering multiple dishes to the foreign delegates.

A dedicated team of more than 100 chefs are on their toes to craft an exclusive menu, with food ingredients being sourced from across the country. With over 500 dishes, luxury table dishes and trained professional servers, the Taj Palace aims to provide an exceptional dining experience to the dignitaries of the G20 Summit.

Millets-infused food menu

Apart from the Taj Palace, hotels including Leela Palace have infused millets-based dishes in their food menu for G20 delegates. The pastry Chef at Leela Palace Hotel, Astik Oberoi, revealed the menu designed for the G20 delegates and guests and informed that the chefs’ team has curated millet bars in line with the International Millets Year.

"We have curated a culinary team and a wonderful set of amenities for our guests who are staying with us. While we are celebrating the International Year of millets, we have curated millet bars made using 5 types of millets,” Astik Oberoi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We have a variety of exotic tarts made with fresh berries and we also have an edible frame made with 100% chocolate which resonates with G20. We have a variety of cheese that comes from local produce, made in India. We have Indian 'mithais' with an edible chocolate elephant which depicts the royal symbol at the Leela palace in New Delhi,” the chef added.

India's G20 Presidency

The Group of Twenty (G20), a premier forum for international economic cooperation, was founded in 1999 after the Asian Financial Crisis as a stage for finance ministers and central bank heads to discuss financial issues. In 2023, India holds the presidency for the prestigious global summit, which is scheduled between September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The theme of this year's G20 is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.'