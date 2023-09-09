G20: Madhubani Artisan Shanti Devi Showcases Chandrayaan-3 Painting At Bharat Mandapam

At the current G20 Leaders' Summit, the National Award-winning Madhubani painting artist Shanti Devi presented her masterpiece: a portrait celebrating India's triumphant lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. This exquisite artwork was showcased at the art and craft exhibition pavilion located in Pragati Maidan's prestigious Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

Remarking on the idea behind her artwork, she said, "Indian Government invited us for G20. I first saw Chandrayaan in the newspaper, So it came to my mind and I thought why shouldn't I make its painting this time. I am very happy to be here."

Chandrayaan-3, India's ambitious lunar mission, embarked on its journey on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Range (SDSC SHAR). After entering lunar orbit on August 5 and executing successful orbit reduction maneuvers on August 6, 9, and 14, the spacecraft achieved a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23. This historic achievement marked India as the first country to land on the Moon's southern pole.

Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 Leaders' Summit, is hosting numerous exhibitions simuntaneously, showcasing India's culture, art and crafts, as well as technological and network advancements. The ‘Culture Corridor-G20 Digital Museum’ is also exhibiting the shared heritage of G-20 member nations and invitee countries.

The Crafts Bazaar at the G-20 Summit venue in New Delhi on September 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Meanwhile, a digital museum has also been set up at Bharat Mandapam, for which France has shared the iconic painting ‘Mona Lisa’, Germany the ‘Gutenberg’s Bible’ and Mexico a statue of the deity ‘Coatlicue’’.

India's G20 Milestone

The Group of Twenty (G20), founded in 1999 after the Asian Financial Crisis as a stage for finance ministers and central bank heads to discuss financial issues, is a premier forum for international economic cooperation. This year, India holds the presidency for the prestigious global summit, which is scheduled between September 9 and 10 in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan.