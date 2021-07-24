G20 Meet Attended By RK Singh-led Indian Delegation To Address Climate Change And Emission

India called on the G20 nations with per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions above the world average, to take immediate action on the reduction of emissions. R K Singh, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy led an Indian delegation at the G20 Energy and Climate Joint Ministerial Meeting held on July 23. The meeting was held virtually and was attended by energy and environment ministers from the G20 countries.

RK Singh spoke to the delegates at the G20 Energy and Climate Join Ministerial Meeting about the progress made by India in meeting its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets while staying committed to meeting its climate goals under the Paris Agreement. The Indian delegation said that India has already achieved an emission reduction of 28% over 2005 levels and is on track to exceed its NDC commitments before 2030. The Indian delegation at the G20 Meet also said that India has achieved 38.5% installed capacity from renewables.

Singh’s Office’s account on Twitter said that in the meeting, he “underlined the need for these counties to bring emissions down to the world average as soon as possible. “ and “Pointing out that the per capita emission of India was only 1/3rd of the world average, Hon’ble Minister noted that the per capita emissions of many developed countries was 2-3 times above the world average”. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed, Energy Minister & COP26 champion for adaptation & resilience also posted on her Twitter account saying that the Italian leadership provided the perspective that climate and energy are totally interconnected.

The Hon'ble Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri R K Singh, addressing the #G20Italy Climate and Energy Joint Ministerial Meeting.

The G20 Energy and Climate Joint Ministerial Meeting 2021 was held under the Italian Presidency in Naples, Italy. The delegates mainly addressed the issue of climate change. Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are the key factor of the Paris Agreement, under which each country is required to outline and communicate their climate actions post-2020. Under these NDCs, India has committed to having 40% of the total installed capacity from renewables by 2030 and also to reduce its emissions by 33-35% from 2005 levels.

