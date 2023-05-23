G20 Meet: Here's Centre's Plan To Make India A Global Destination; 'Private Investment...'

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism & Culture highlighted how his ministry is closely working with other Union ministries and various state governments with a holistic approach on encouraging infrastructural development for sustainable boost to the tourism in the country.

He said that the central government is working on strategies to attract travelers to explore various tourist destinations in the country. Reddy, while addressing a press conference on the first day of the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the ministry on national tourism policy.

The Tourism Minister said, “Without private investments, we cannot become a world tourist destination. That’s why we want global and domestic investment. We are also encouraging 100% FDI under the leadership of PM Modi to boost tourism, including the Northeastern states and hill states.”

States, UTs should bring best policies to boost film tourism: G Kishan Reddy

He also highlighted the tourism offering in India and J&K that can be leveraged to boost film tourism and urged the states and Union Territories to share best practices and policies for film tourism.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture & DoNER, Govt. of India highlighted how Ministry is closely working with different central ministries



The three-day G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, scheduled from May 22nd to 24th is underway in Srinagar. This event is the first major international event after the removal of Article 370 giving Jammu and Kashmir special status was scrapped in the year 2019 by the PM Modi-led government at the Centre.

The first day of the event witnessed the presence of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, film actor Ram Charan along with G20 delegates from various countries and dignitaries. During the day’s event, focus was put on to boost tourism in the state of J&K. Additionally a side event to discuss film tourism was also organised based on the topic 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth & Cultural Preservation'.



Union Minister of State, Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, while addressing the press meet, highlighted the importance of hosting 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar. During his address, he talked about how Kashmir has been the hotspot of film tourism.

Shri Amitabh Kant, Sherpa, G20 briefed the media on India’s successful G20 presidency spread across 60 cities with over 250 meetings.



Briefing the media, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant talked about India’s successful G20 presidency spread across 60 cities with over 250 meetings. He also highlighted the giant strides taken by the government in improving overall infrastructure development across the country, especially J&K to boost the tourism sector.

Kant said, “India is hosting the G20 presidency at a point in time when there is a lot of global turbulence. Amid all these crises, India sees the G20 as an opportunity and as the prime minister has said, India’s G20 presidency will be inclusive, decisive, and will be action-oriented.”

Chief Coordinator, G20 Presidency, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, “J&K is an important tourism destination. We expect around 20 million tourists to visit the UT this year. But the idea is to increase the value in terms of eco-tourism, film tourism, and adventure tourism. Not only that but also to increase the number of foreign tourists coming to J&K, and that attention the G20 meeting will bring.”