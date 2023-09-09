G20 Meet 'normal Process', But It Is Better Forum Than UN: Farooq Abdullah

The G20 forum is better than the United Nations as 20 countries discuss their issues and look for solutions, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said here on Friday.

However, he stressed that the G20 Summit meetings take place in every member country on a rotational basis.

"G20 (meeting) is a normal process. It rotates between the 20 countries. It is a good forum where these 20 countries put themselves together and discuss their issues and look for their solutions. It is a good forum rather than the UN where there are so many countries," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a party function here.

The NC president along with his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah and senior leaders of the party paid tributes to NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his 41st death anniversary.

When asked what the holding of the meeting in India means for the country, Abdullah said such meetings take place in every member-country on a rotational basis.

"Did the G20 not take place in other countries? It will happen in Brazil next year, then rotate again," the NC president said. When asked whether he received the invitation for the dinner hosted by the President for the G20 leaders, the Lok Sabha MP said, "No".

"Why should president invite me? I don't see why the president would invite me," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

India is hosting the G20 meeting over the weekend.

To another question about the Bharat vs India row, the former Union minister said the Constitution has both the names and there is no difference between the two.

"If you see the prime minister's plane, both India and Bharat are written there as well. I don't see any difference between the two. If anyone sees any difference, then they know that, I do not. They are both the same things. It is the media which creates controversy," he said.

On a question about 'one nation, one election' proposal, he said, "Let the government put it before Parliament. We will see what we will do." On the fresh notification by election authorities in Ladakh for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council polls in Kargil, Abdullah said the notification has been issued and the elections will take place and the people will vote in October.

Earlier, while paying tributes to Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, popularly known as Sher-e-Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah said, "The Sher-e-Kashmir’s struggles and sacrifices for the dignity of this beleaguered region and its people need to be emulated to take it out of the throes of divisive politics and sinister plans of political disempowerment.” "Sher-e-Kashmir’s life was a valiant story of selfless leadership. He fought for the political rights and dignity of his people till his last breath. He chose prison over power for his people and it is this sense of sacrifice and courage that needs to be instilled in our youth for the future of our region," he said.

"Sher-e-Kashmir’s call for inclusiveness and secularism needs to be heard in every town and village – at a time when divisive political forces are trying their best to divide the people of the State on the basis of region and religion," the NC president said.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah said Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah's legacy denotes J-K's high traits of pluralistic ethos and inclusiveness.

"He nurtured and strengthened this characteristic and cemented the bonds of love between various sections of the society and different regions of J-K," Omar said.

"His ultimate goal was the political and economic empowerment of the common man and the equitable development of his vision of Naya Kashmir encompassed holistic and comprehensive development of all sections and all regions of the State without any favour or discrimination," the NC vice president said.