G20 Not For Power Politics, Asserts Jaishankar Amid Claims Of India Tilting Towards US

Setting aside the claims of New Delhi tilting towards Washington, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that the G20 group is not a ground to depict power. The Union Minister elaborated that diplomacy has two arms, one of competition and other of collaboration, stating that G20 is more of a collaborative forum.

Dr Jaishankar said that countries who starkly differ on many issues, may sometimes find a reason that could bring them together, a phenomenon often seen in the history of geopolitics. “Diplomacy and international relations is a very competitive exercise. But even in diplomacy, there are occasions when you are competitive, there are occasions when you are cooperative. G20 is very much a collaborative forum,” said Jaishankar.

Underlining India's constructive role in international diplomacy, Jaishankar underlined that countries around the world identify with India as a developing country and aims at bringing different stakeholders on the same table. The external affairs minister said that other countries look at India as a democratic and pluralistic country which is constantly progressing in terms of economic growth and development.

“I think a lot of countries identify with India as a developing country. A lot of countries identify India as a democracy. Many identify with India saying ‘okay, it's a pluralistic country’. We see many institutional and cultural similarities, so different people in the world identify with us. G20 is not the arena for power politics,” said Dr Jaishankar.

Leaning towards the US? We can handle the World!

The Union Minister refuted claims of India leaning towards the West, especially the United States emphasised that G20’s stage is not to flex geopolitical or political power. Rubbishing the claims, the external affairs minister said that both India and the US are looking forward to building up on the basis of a very strong state visit of PM Narendra Modi to the US.

Terming PM Modi’s state visit to the United States a very strong one, he said, “We have had a very strong state visit by the Prime Minister to the United States, strong in terms of the outcomes and the results of that visit. So my understanding is right now, both systems, the Indian system and the American system are busy working that through and trying to implement a lot of what was agreed to in June this year. So I think this would give an occasion for the leaders to take stock.”

“We are India. We know how to handle the world. Believe me, especially in the last 10 years, we have shown how we can handle the world," the minister said, underlining India’s approach to the world driven by its national interest.

India becoming the voice of Global South

While speaking to ANI, Dr Jaishankar underlined that India’s aim is to become the voice of the global south, narrowing the north-south divide and east-west polarisation. No other G20 president has made such an effort to bring the developing world together, said Jaishankar.

"There have been G20 Summits before, no other G20 presidency has made an effort to get together the developing countries who are not on the table and say - please come, sit with us, tell us what are your concerns and we will distil those concerns and place them before the G20,” said Dr Jaishankar highlighting that India has taken that trouble willingly.

"There is a very sharp north-south divide. There is an even sharper east-west polarisation. So how do you bring people together? How do you find common ground? How do you make everybody understand that we all have a bigger responsibility and therefore please, can we kind of get our act together here and do what is right by the world," said the union minister.

“The world is waiting,” said the minister regarding India’s performance as the G20 president.