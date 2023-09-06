G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Police Urge Citizens To Use Metro Services From Sep 8 To 10

In view of the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, the Delhi police on Monday encouraged the citizens to use Metro services to travel across the city. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 10 amid strict vigil.

Urging travellers to use the metro service on the days of the summit, Special CP, Traffic, SS Yadav said, "Amid traffic restrictions, people are requested to use Metro services to travel in New Delhi. Services of taxis will be limited in the area of New Delhi."

He added that on the entreaty of the Delhi Police, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has agreed to start from 4am from terminal stations of all lines for three days (from September 8 to 10).

All Metro stations will remain open for the general public during this period, except Supreme Court Metro Station, where no boarding/deboarding of passengers will be allowed on September 9-10 due to security constraints.

'Avoid going to India Gate, Kartavya Path'

During the restriction period, the Delhi top cop has urged the people to avoid visiting places like India Gate and Kartavya Path. "We have appealed to the citizens to avoid going for walking or picnic in the India Gate or Kartavya Path area," Yadav said.

He added that only New Delhi and NDMC have been included in the controlled zone from September 8 to 10. "Bus services and Metro services will be available," said Yadav adding that services will be affected at Pragati Maidan and Supreme Court, which falls under the New Delhi area limits.

He advised people to use the 'Mappls MapmyIndia app' which is an indigenous navigation application to make it easier for people to reach their destination.

Detailed traffic restrictions

The Delhi Police on September 5 notified that the whole of the national capital will remain open from September 8-10 during the G20 Summit, and only portions of New Delhi areas will have traffic restrictions.

According to the notification, vehicles including goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses, will not be allowed to operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from midnight on September 7 until 11:59pm on September 10.

“Heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and light goods vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 21:00 hours on 07.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023," the notification read. Goods vehicles supplying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies and others with valid 'No Entry Permissions' will be permitted to enter Delhi.

Furthermore, the New Delhi District will be categorised as 'Controlled Zone-I' from 5am on September 8 until 11:59pm on September 10, read the notification. The area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a 'Regulated Zone' during the same period.