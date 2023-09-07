G20 Summit 2023: Lucknow Airport Among 3 Others Reserved For Contingency Arrangements

In preparation for the G20 Summit, the Union government has designated Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, and Amritsar airports for contingency arrangements. These airports will serve as backup options in case of emergencies, such as adverse weather conditions or technical issues at Delhi International Airport, allowing for seamless landing and takeoff operations during the summit, scheduled on September 9-10 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

The decision was reached during a high-level security meeting held on Monday, September 4, evening in New Delhi. It was attended by officials from key departments, including the Home Ministry, Intelligence Bureau, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, CISF, and Delhi International Airport Limited.

G20 Summit: ATC on high-alert

In view of the G20 Leaders' Summit, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) has been directed to remain on high alert and closely monitor the arrival and departure of flights in the territory of the national capital. Security measures have been taken to ensure the security and protection of esteemed foreign dignitaries and other officials during the summit in New Delhi.

Significantly, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) informed that around 160 flights, scheduled for arrival and departure in and from Delhi have been cancelled due to the air traffic restrictions. As many as 80 departing flights and 80 arrival flights are expected to be affected due to the restrictions, in the wake of G20 Summit 2023.

The Group of Twenty (G20), a premier forum for international economic cooperation, was founded in 1999 after the Asian Financial Crisis as a stage for finance ministers and central bank heads to discuss financial issues. In 2023, India holds the presidency for the prestigious global summit, which is scheduled between September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. According to US officials, Joe Biden is slated to attend the event and he will start his visit to India on September 7.