G20 Summit: As J&K To Host Meeting In 2023, L-G Manoj Sinha Avers, 'Will Make It Grand'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday avered that the Union Territory's hosting of the G20 summit in 2023 was a matter of privilege, adding that the administration will put in every effort to make it a "grand event".

Speaking to reporters regarding the G20 summit, L-G Manoj Sinha said, "It is a very good beginning. It is a matter of privilege for us that we will get the opportunity to host the G-20 summit. We have framed a committee and we will put in all our efforts to make it grand."

Earlier in the day, Manoj Sinha asserted that only in an atmosphere of peace could development take place in the Union Territory. "If there is no peace, then rest assured no power on earth can bring development to the place. There are some people who do not like this. They do not want peace here, they want violence. J&K’s welfare is in this, we can progress and come closer to or overcome other nations only when there is peace here," L-G Sinha said, PTI reported.

G20 summit 2023 in J&K

The G-20, a significant group that brings together the world's leading economies, will gather in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023, and the administration of the Union Territory on Thursday constituted a five-member high-level committee for general coordination regarding the G20 summit. Notably, this will be the first significant international summit held in J&K since the withdrawal of its special status guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution and the division of the former state into two union territories in August 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the G20 grouping includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States (US), and the European Union (EU).

Pakistan rejects India's plan to hold G20 summit in J&K

Meanwhile, the neighbouring country, which is not even a part of the G20 grouping, has attempted again to meddle in India's internal affairs. Pakistan said on Saturday that it rejects India’s attempt to hold a meeting of G20 countries in Kashmir, with the hope that members of the group will be fully cognizant of the imperatives of law and justice and would oppose the proposal outright.