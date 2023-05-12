G20 Summit: Beautification Of Connaught Place Begins With Whitewashing Of Walls

The beautification and renovation of Connaught Place, the heart of the city, has finally begun with whitewashing of walls, a senior NDMC official said on Friday, adding that it would be completed by July before the G20 summit.

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhayay said with India presiding over the G20 bloc for a year, the beautification project will enable the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to showcase the unique heritage of the city.

The beautification of the historical market was stalled for months due to funds crunch. The State Bank of India, however, agreed to provide financial support under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme for the project.

The beautification includes painting the outer and inner circles and the radials.

"The renovation work has started. Whitewashing has begun and the entire work shall be completed by July," Upadhayay said.

"The conservation and restoration, including repair work and exterior painting work, of all buildings in the outer and inner circles and radial roads of Connaught Place has begun," he noted. The historic market was last renovated before the Commonwealth Games in 2010. It now requires whitewash as the paint is rived from several places. The pillars in the area are also stained with beetle-juice and gutkha. Moreover, the facade lighting that was installed in 2010 requires immediate attention.

Elaborating further on the beautification project, the NDMC vice chairman said, "The total budget for this project is Rs 3.19 crore, which has been approved by the bank under its CSR programme and the same will be released on a written request after achieving the terms of milestones as set out in the agreement between INTACH and NDMC." The NDMC signed a pact with the State Bank of India and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) on March 31 to restore buildings in Connaught Place.

The Union Ministry of Urban Development and the Heritage Conservation Committee have also given their no-objection to carry out the work.

The civic body had earlier asked traders to fund the renovation, but they refused, saying the NDMC should use the money collected as tax.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1. Over 200 meetings at 55 locations across the country will be held during this period. It will culminate with a summit in the national capital in September.