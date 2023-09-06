G20 Summit: Delhi Metro Services To Begin At 4 Am From September 8 To 10, Informs DMRC

Metro services will commence in Delhi from 4 AM in the morning on September 8-10, when Delhi will host international leaders for the G20 Summit, informed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday. The decision comes in response to the request extended by Delhi Police Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora’s formal request to the Delhi Metro authorities.

The Delhi Metro authorities have announced that metro trains will start from 4 AM in the morning from terminal stations. The metro body said the decision has been taken to facilitate police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies occupied in the arrangements for the G20 summit. “To facilitate the general public, police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, traffic arrangements etc. for the upcoming G-20 Summit..the Delhi Metro train services will start from 04:00 AM from terminal stations of all Lines for three days i.e, from 8th to 10th September 2023,’ said DMRC.

“Although services would commence on all the lines, frequency would be lower. “The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM. After 06:00 AM, Metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all Lines,” informed DMRC. Parking facilities would also be operational at all the stations, informed DMRC.

As the national capital gears up for the iconic G20 summit, several traffic restrictions have been imposed to maintain law and order and security of the foreign dignitaries arriving in India to attend the summit. To ensure facilitation to the police personnel, the Delhi CP Sanjay Arora, in a letter to the DMRC authority, has requested for early commencement of metro service. “Since the arrangements at the Summit venue, i.e, IECC, ITPO and Rajghat shall begin from early morning hours, the reporting time for the staff for these venues has been kept from 0500 hours onwards,” said CP Arora requesting cooperation from the metro authorities.

The letter requested the authorities to begin metro services from 4 AM on respective days, September 8 to 10, as it would allow the personnel involved in the G20 duties to reach the venue on time, further, ensuring hassle-free travel. The Delhi Police has asked the officials to commence services early as “a welfare measure” for Delhi Police and other assisting agencies. The request was made for two prime venues IECC/ ITPO and Rajghat.



Delhi Metro has informed that the rest of the metro services will function as usual, expect for the Supreme Court metro station will will remain closed.