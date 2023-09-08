G20 Summit: Detailed Itinerary Of Day 1 At The Bharat Mandapam Complex

The first day of the G20 Summit will begin on September 9 at the Bharat Mandapam Complex in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The guests will start arriving at the venue from their respective hotels starting 8:30 am and the day will end with the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at 9:15 pm. Here is a detailed schedule of the first day of the G20 Summit.

G20 Summit itinerary: Day 1

8:30 am to 9:30 am: The guests will start arriving at the venue - the Bharat Mandapam Complex at Pragati Maidan.

9:45 am: World leaders and heads of global institutions will gather for a group photo before the beginning of the first session.

10:30 am: The first session of the G20 Summit 'One Earth' will commence after PM Narendra Modi's statement. This session will continue till 1:30 pm.

1:30 pm- 3 pm: There will be a 90 minute window for bilateral meetings between the world leaders before the beginning of the second session.

3 pm: The second session of the G20 Summit 'One Family' begins. This session will continue till 4:45 pm.

4:45 pm- 5:30 pm: There will be a second window for the bilateral meetings after the second session and before dinner.

7 pm- 9:15 pm: The Gala Dinner will begin at 7 pm at the hall of the Bharat Mandapam Complex. It will be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

PM Modi meets heads of states of US, Bangladesh & Mauritius

In the next 48 hours, India will hold 15 bilateral talks with leaders of the G20 members and heads of global institutions. Three such meetings took place today as PM Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden, who landed in New Delhi today, at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

"We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good," PM Modi posted on X after his meeting with Biden. He also met with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth and discussed cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, FinTech, culture, connectivity and commercial linkages.