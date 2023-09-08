Last Updated:

G20 Summit: European Council President Charles Michel Arrives In Delhi

US President Joe Biden has departed for India to attend the G20 Summit. Biden is likely to arrive at around 6 pm on Friday.

General News
 
| Written By
Simran Singh
Union Minister Prahalad Singh Patel welcomed European Council President Charles Michel,

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel welcomed European Council President Charles Michel | Photo: ANI


Union Minister Prahalad Singh Patel welcomed European Council President Charles Michel, who arrived on Thursday to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled to take place in India’s national capital on September 9-10.

Patel, Minister of Jal Shakti and Minister of Food Processing Industries, received Michel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also arrived in Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit. She was received by the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Anupriya Singh Patel.

READ | G20 Summit: Mexican Minister Raquel Sánchez welcomed to Delhi with vibrant Kalbelia dance

The European Union is India's 2nd-largest trading partner (after the US) and India's 2nd-largest export market. India is the EU's 10th largest trading partner, accounting for 2 percent of EU total trade in goods.

READ | Putin’s absence from G20 not related to his ties with PM Modi: Former Dy NSA Saran

In a multipolar world, peace, prosperity, and sustainable development are goals that India and the EU share. In accordance to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement, India and the EU both pledged to further build on these convergences and nurture new synergies for collaboratively contributing to a safer, greener, cleaner, more digitally advanced, resilient, and stable world.

READ | G20 Summit: South African Pres confirms his presence, seeks to deepen ties with India

Mauritius' Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth received a rousing welcome as he arrived at the New Delhi Airport on Thursday (September 7) for the G20 Summit. 
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be received by MOS Ashwini Choubey at 1.40 pm today. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, will be received by MOS Darshan Jardosh at 12:30 pm. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will arrive at 2.15 pm and will be received by MoS Choubey.

READ | G20 Summit: IMF Chairman Georgieva shakes a leg with folk artists at Delhi airport

US President Joe Biden has departed for India to attend the G20 Summit. Biden os likely to arrive at around 6 pm on Friday and will be received by Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh.

China's Premier Li Qiang, who will be participating in the G20 Summit on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is expected to reach the national capital at 7.45 pm on Friday and will be received by Minister VK Singh. 

India has geared up to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10.

READ | India has set very high benchmarks: Former Deputy NSA hails G20 presidency
First Published:
COMMENT