G20 Summit: European Council President Charles Michel Arrives In Delhi

Union Minister Prahalad Singh Patel welcomed European Council President Charles Michel, who arrived on Thursday to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled to take place in India’s national capital on September 9-10.

Patel, Minister of Jal Shakti and Minister of Food Processing Industries, received Michel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also arrived in Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit. She was received by the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Anupriya Singh Patel.

The European Union is India's 2nd-largest trading partner (after the US) and India's 2nd-largest export market. India is the EU's 10th largest trading partner, accounting for 2 percent of EU total trade in goods.

In a multipolar world, peace, prosperity, and sustainable development are goals that India and the EU share. In accordance to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement, India and the EU both pledged to further build on these convergences and nurture new synergies for collaboratively contributing to a safer, greener, cleaner, more digitally advanced, resilient, and stable world.

Mauritius' Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth received a rousing welcome as he arrived at the New Delhi Airport on Thursday (September 7) for the G20 Summit.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be received by MOS Ashwini Choubey at 1.40 pm today. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, will be received by MOS Darshan Jardosh at 12:30 pm. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will arrive at 2.15 pm and will be received by MoS Choubey.

US President Joe Biden has departed for India to attend the G20 Summit. Biden os likely to arrive at around 6 pm on Friday and will be received by Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh.

#WATCH | Washington DC: US President Joe Biden departs for India to attend the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10.



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/MHCyU6ZDKI — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

China's Premier Li Qiang, who will be participating in the G20 Summit on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is expected to reach the national capital at 7.45 pm on Friday and will be received by Minister VK Singh.

India has geared up to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10.