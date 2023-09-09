G20 Summit: Here's What's On Agenda For Day 2, September 9

Under the presidency of India, the G20 Summit would focus on accelerating climate action through increased mitigation and strengthening the agenda of global net zero emission as soon as possible. Notably, the theme of this year's G20 Summit is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” - which is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

As India is all set to host the 18th G20 Summit on Saturday with global leaders in attendance, it is important to look at the agendas for the G20 Summit. Thirty heads of state and top officials from the European Union, guest countries and 14 heads of International organisations will attend the meeting on September 9 and 10.

Agendas for G20 Summit New Delhi

India is hosting the G20 Leaders Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10. The Summit started with the arrival of the world leaders at the venue (Bharat Mandapam) at 9.30 AM onwards. The arrival of the leaders began after PM Modi reached the venue, where he welcomed all the delegates.

At around 10.30 PM the first session of the G20 Summit: 'One Earth' will take place. One Earth will be one of the main topics of discussion during the session at the G20 leaders' summit. Notably, the theme would affirm the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

This would be followed by lunch and another session of 'One Family' would be conducted at 3.00 PM as a part of the summit. In the evening, a dinner would be hosted by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at 7:00 PM. The dinner would be attended by foreign delegates, parliamentarians and ministers in the current Cabinet. Some of the former senior leaders of the nation are also invited to be part of the dinner at Bharat Mandapam.

India seeks to accomplish the twin objectives of adding the African Union as a member of G20 and resolving disputes about a joint statement related to the Russia-Ukraine war. During the presidency, India has focused on various issues like inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access. By leveraging its presidency, India would also foster collaborative solutions that would benefit its population and contribute to the broader global well-being.

The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comoros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, the U.A.E, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey, Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union and Singapore.