G20 Summit: Here's What's On Agenda For The Two-day High-level Meet

As India has rolled the red carpet for the world leaders from all across the globe in New Delhi for the much-awaited G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 under its presidency, it has been learnt that the summit will be attended by more than 30 Heads of State and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries. In addition to this, 14 heads of international organisations will also attend the high-level meet being held in Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam.

With the presence of prominent global leaders and dignitaries, it is important to note the summit's agenda and objectives:

India is hosting the G20 Leaders Summit in the national capital at the newly-inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10 and will witness the arrival of the world leaders at the meet venue from 9.30 am onwards. Notably, this is the first time that the G20 Summit is being hosted by India.

At around 10.30, the first session of the G20 Summit: ‘One Earth’ will take place. One Earth will be one of the main topics of discussion during the session at the G20 leaders’ summit.

The theme of the G20 Summit under India’s Presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future”. The theme signifies the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

After the conclusion of the ‘One Earth’ session, and followed by lunch, another session of ‘One Family’ would be conducted at 3.00 p.m. as a part of the Summit.

The dinner hosted by the President Droupadi Murmu will take place at around 7 pm on September 9.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who are going to attend the event in the country’s capital city.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be taking part in the summit. However, China will be represented by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia.

India will focus on various issues like inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access during the summit as it is being held under its presidency.

The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include: Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), South Africa, Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, the UAE, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union and Singapore.

African Union Chairperson Azali Assoumani, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Argentina President Alberto Angel Fernandez, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General, Mathias Cormann, World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also participate in the summit.

(With inputs from ANI)