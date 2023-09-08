G20 Summit: IMF Chairman Georgieva Shakes A Leg With Folk Artists At Delhi Airport

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director and Chairman of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Thursday arrived in the national capital to attend the much-anticipated G20 Summit being held in India on September 9-10. Soon after Georgieva arrived, she was welcomed with a cultural dance performance at the Delhi Airport.

A cultural team performed a traditional folk dance to welcome the IMF chief in the country. Appreciating their dance performance, the IMF chief also tried some steps herself.

Artists performing folk dance to welcome G20 guests at Delhi Airport. (Credit: ANI)

Notably, the international financial institution recently projected that India will grow at a rate of 6.1% this fiscal (April 2023-March 2024) despite global issues like climate change and the Russia-Ukraine war. The IMF’s projection came after last year it praised India as a "bright spot in a dark horizon" due to the rapidly growing economy even in these difficult times.

"India deserves to be called a bright spot in this otherwise dark horizon because it has been a fast-growing economy, even during these difficult times, but most importantly, this growth is underpinned by structural reforms," Kristalina Georgieva was quoted as saying.

According to the IMF, India will leave a mark on the world for years to come during next year's presidency of G20. “India is the next chair of G20 and they are very committed to a strong quarter-based well-resourced IMF and we might see more engagement that comes under their leadership," the IMF Chairman had said.

India set to host G20

India is set to host the G20 Summit 2023 on September 9 and 10 at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre in Delhi.

As foreign delegates started arriving in India to attend the Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and said that India stands united in welcoming the leaders for the meeting of the G20 grouping. “Welcome to Incredible India! With its rich culture, vibrant heritage and unparalleled hospitality, India stands united in a heartfelt embrace to host global leaders & delegates for the #G20 Summit,” he tweeted.

Welcome to Incredible India! 🙏✨



With its rich culture, vibrant heritage & unparalleled hospitality, 🇮🇳 stands united in a heartfelt embrace to host global leaders & delegates for the #G20 Summit.#G20India pic.twitter.com/5P8IqnKxiK — G20 India (@g20org) September 7, 2023

World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, are scheduled to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. The heads of the United Nations, World Bank, World Trade Organisation and World Health Organisation are also scheduled to attend the event.