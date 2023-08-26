G20 Summit In Delhi: 160 Domestic Flights Cancelled From Sept 8 To 10, DIAL Announces

As many as 160 domestic flights for arrival and departure in the national capital have been cancelled due to the forthcoming G20 Summit in Delhi. In an official statement released on August 23, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced that 80 departing and 80 arriving flights have been cancelled from September 8-10 for the guests of the Summit to be held at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. DIAL clarified that the cancellations will have no effect on international flights.

"So far, we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over three days, which is mere 6% of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Airport. The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights," DIAL spokesperson said in an official statement.

"While we recognise that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, we are committed to working closely with airlines to minimise any inconvenience caused to passengers," the spokesperson further said.

DIAL also clarified that the cancellation of flights has no linkage to the parking space of aircrafts and is solely for the hosting of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. "We'd like to assure all travelers that Delhi Airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft," DIAL said.

PM Modi apologises for inconvenience

After landing in New Delhi from Greece earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi said at the Palam Airport that the residents of Delhi have a big responsibility regarding the G20 Summit. He also apologised to the people of Delhi in advance for the inconvenience they might face between September 5-15 due to the international event.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year on December 1, 2022, and the Centre has organised hundreds of meetings across the country. The summit will culminate with the mega-meeting of heads of state of major G20 members including PM Modi, Japan PM Fumio Kishida and UK PM Rishi Sunak among others. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping might also attend the Summit, however, no official confirmation has been made yet.