G20 Summit In Delhi: What Are The Factors That Led To India's Successful G20 Presidency?

India took over as the President of the G20 on December 1, 2022 and has organised around 200 meetings in 60 cities across the country. World leaders have lauded India's exceptional hosting of the event which is in its final stages. On September 9 and 10, New Delhi will face the final test as a host as more than 40 heads of stage and global organisations will attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India will hold on to the presidency until November 30 this year and a few meetings will be conducted until then.

However, the hosting has so far been flawless but it did face some speedbumps owing to the Russia-Ukraine war which has polarised the world. Let us take a look at the factors which has made India successful as a host.

Negotiated and embraced G20 foreign ministers' outcome document

India faced its first challenge during the foreign ministers' meeting which was chaired by Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar on March 1-2 in New Delhi. With 20 ministers from the biggest economies under one roof, there was some tension between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The reason for this was the Russia-Ukraine war which prevented the ministers to reach a consensus on the global crisis.

Despite the failure to bring the ministers, as PM Narendra Modi requested to "rise above differences," the meeting concluded with a 'Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document'.

"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy," Paragraph 3 of the Outcome Document said reflecting the differences between the members. Dr. Jaishankar, however, said that the ministers were able to build consensus on matters concerning the global south including multilateralism, food, fuel and energy security and climate change among others.

Played host to inaugural 'Voice of the Global South' summit

India has truly emerged as the voice of the global south, a position which was strengthened during its G20 Presidency. Back in December last year, PM Modi underscored that the global south, which refers to the developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, are overlooked and said that the G20 priorities will be shaped not only in consultation with the member countries but also with nations in the global south.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, on September 8, reiterated PM Modi's promise and said that the New Delhi leaders' declaration at the end of the summit will reflect the voice of the global south. "No document in the world would have such a strong voice for the Global South and the developing countries," Kant said.

India's push for a recognition to the global south during its G20 presidency started with the Voice of Global South Summit on January 12-13 this year. The Summit was hosted by PM Modi and was attended by 125 world leaders. New Delhi has also been pressing for the expansion of G20 by including of African Union into the bloc. Sources say that the G20 members are close to accepting the African Union as a member. Notably, African Union President Azali Assoumani is also a guest at the G20 Summit and has landed today in the national capital.

Pushed for popularisation of millets

The promotion of millets as the preferred food source has been one of the important agenda of India's G20 Presidency. Thanks to New Delhi's efforts, the United Nations declared 2023 the International Year of Millets to create awareness and increase production and consumption of millets. The reason why India is pushing for the popularisation of millets is because the crop is good for the environment as it requires low water and input requirement.

The government has also proposed a draft global initiative called Millet International Initiative for Research and Awareness (MIIRA) to boost the production and consumption of millets. This initiative will also include establishing research centres to raise awareness and ensure security of food and nutrition.

'EMPOWER' alliance to accelerate women's leadership and empowerment

The G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women’s Economic Representation (G20 EMPOWER) played a big role in accelerating women’s leadership and empowerment in the private sector. Launched in 2019 with representatives from both the public and private sector, G20 EMPOWER is the alliance between businesses and governments to boost women’s participation and contribution across G20 countries.

From August 2-4, a G20 Ministerial conference on women empowerment took place in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. According to the chair's statement, the stakeholders agreed on increasing investment to improve women's access to education, promote them to take up entrepreneurship, and bridge the gender gap across all development areas.

Creation of digital public infrastructure

India has used its G20 Presidency to promote digital public infrastructure (DPI) which is already winning praises from the rest of the world. The government says DPI has emerged as a game-changer for the digital economy through its profound impact on social, economic and sustainable development goals.

India's DPI, called the India Stack, aims to bring a revolution in digital identity, data exchanges and digital payments. This DPI even won the confidence of the World Bank, which praised India's DPI in its G20 document. Citing the examples of UPI, Jan DHan, Aadhar, ONDC and CoWin, the World Bank said that government's policy has played a pivotal role in strengthening the DPI. It also revealed that the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhar, Mobile) has helped the financial inclusion rate jump from 25% in 2008 to more than 80% in the last six years.

Revitalised discussions surrounding reforms of international institutions

In October 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that international institutions like the United Nations (UN), International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank need urgent reforms. While speaking at Harvard Kennedy School, Sitharaman said that these institutions do not speak for countries "which don't get adequate representation."

In addition to this, members of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) bloc also called for reforms on global institutions like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in their joint statement issued in last June. With its G20 Presidency, India has revitalised the discussions and demands for a reform as it leads the global south and vouches for recognition of developed countries.