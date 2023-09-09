G20 Summit In Delhi: What's On The Menu Of Gala Dinner Hosted By President Droupadi Murmu?

The Gala Dinner at the Bharat Mandapam Complex in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan has begun with President Droupadi Murmu hosting the gathering. After a productive day at the G20 Summit venue, the world leaders were escorted to the grand hall of the Bharat Mandapam for dinner. The menu of the dinner says that it is a celebration of Sharad Ritu, the season of abundance, as it showcases the wealth of ingredients across Bharat. Here is a look at the fully vegetarian menu prepared for the guests.

There will be a special performance 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam: Musical Journey of India' by the 'Gaandharva Aatodyam' group comprising over 70 artists, wherein the guests will be welcomed with Indian music. A three-course meal that will include a lot of millet dishes will be served. Sweet dish is included and in breads, Mumbai pao is also included.

Specially-curated G20 Dinner menu for the guests

Starter

The starter includes Paatram or 'A breath of fresh air' made of Foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney.

Main course

The Main Course 'Vanavarnam' described as 'strength from the soil' includes Jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry lead tossed Kerala red rice.

Indian Breads

Among Indian Breads are Mumbai Pao i.e Onion seed flavoured soft bun and Bakarkhani which is a cardamom-flavoured sweet flat bread.

Dessert

The Dessert includes Madhurima or 'Pot of Gold' which is made of cardamom-scented barnyard millet pudding, fig-peach compote and Ambemohar rice crisps.

Beverages

The beverages include Kashmiri Kahwa, Filter coffee and Darjeeling Tea. Paan flavoured chocolate leaves have also been prepared for the guests.