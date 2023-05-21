G20 Summit Will Revive Economy Of J&K As Key Tourism Destination: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

With Srinagar getting ready to host the third G 20 Tourism working group - the first such international event being hosted by Jammu and Kashmir administration begins from Monday.

Addressing the pre-event presser at SKICC, chief coordinator of the G-20 event Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "There will be international delegates and guests from various parts of the country to take part in this summit. The summit is expected to boost tourism, create economic benefits, generate employment for locals, and make the region a stable destination for investment."

"The 3 day event will also help in reviving the economy of J&K as the place has vast potential of tourism,” he added.

"There will be group discussions as the delegates will be discussing the eco tourism and film tourism. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will share the film tourism in the coming days," informed Chief Coordinator of the G-20.

"Panel discussion from Dharma, Netflix, FICCI on creation of policy for film tourism is on cards. Actor Ram Charan would be attending the film tourism discussion," he revealed.

Speaking on the occasion, J&K’s Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta said, "There has been a huge enthusiasm among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The number of tourists that visited Kashmir in last year was double the number of previous year".

Shringla informed, "Next year, tourists would enjoy trains rides. Jammu and Kashmir has a lot more to offer than what we have seen." He added, "Tourism adds around 7 percent to the economy, and the concerned tourism department expects to cross 2 crore tourist arrivals this year."

"Foreign tourists have come in huge numbers as well , which is a good sign of change," he informed.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed in the Valley, 3500 cctv cameras have been installed around the Dal Lake, drills by marine commandos, Quick Action Team of CRPF, River Police of Jammu and Kashmir all have been deployed around SKICC which is the main venue to G-20 Summit.