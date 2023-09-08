G20 Summit: India Adopts 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' Theme, Emphasises On Global Unity

India's G20 Presidency for the year 2023 has adopted the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth - One Family - One Future." This theme signifies India's commitment to fostering unity and collaboration in addressing global challenges effectively. Dr. Krishan Jha, the CEO of the Anti-Corona Task Force, a data scientist, policymaker plays a crucial role in India's approach to the G20 Summit.

The G20 Summit for 2023 is scheduled to take place in New Delhi, India, on September 9-10, marking India's inaugural hosting of this significant event. The summit's venue will be the National Stadium in New Delhi.

The G20 serves as a prominent international platform for major global economies, founded in 1999 with the goal of promoting international economic cooperation and stability. Comprising 19 countries and the European Union, the G20 will focus on addressing a range of global issues at the 2023 summit, including climate change, sustainable development, and economic growth.

India anticipates various advantages from hosting the G20 Summit in 2023, including economic stimulation through increased investment, job creation, and overall economic growth. Additionally, the summit offers a unique political opportunity for India to showcase its accomplishments on the world stage and enhance its relationships with other nations. Furthermore, it provides a platform for India to promote its culture, values, and technological capabilities, boosting its soft power and global influence. Key topics to be discussed at the summit encompass poverty reduction, trade liberalization, climate change mitigation, and addressing global security threats like terrorism.

India's objectives for the summit extend to securing commitments for foreign investment, trade liberalization agreements, and collaborative efforts to combat climate change, recognizing India's status as a major greenhouse gas emitter and its vulnerability to climate impacts. The G20 Summit 2023 holds immense potential for India to influence the global agenda and advance its goals related to resilient, responsive, and sustainable health systems, building on prior G20 pandemic preparedness efforts.

Moreover, several world leaders have already confirmed their participation in the G20 Summit, including U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and many others, emphasizing the global significance of this event.