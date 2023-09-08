G20 Summit: India Pushing For Sustainable Finance For Global Growth And Stability

As India is all set to roll the red carpet for the Heads of State from all across the globe in New Delhi for the much-awaited G20 Summit on September 9-10 under its presidency, its commitment to fostering global harmony and green finance stands as a prominent testament in front of the world. In order to carry forward its commitment, the country has showcased the application of green finance during the summit as well.

In addition to this, the country has also given importance to global multi-stakeholder collaboration as a means to tackle common challenges like the climate crisis and shows the path of global harmony and green finance.

Formation of SFSG

The Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) has been put into action which aims to mobilise sustainable finance as a way of ensuring global growth and stability and promoting the transitions towards greener, more resilient and inclusive societies and economies.

On April 7, 2021, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors endorsed the reestablishment of the SFSG and upgraded it to become a working group under the title “G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group”.

The Green Finance Study Group was launched in 2016 to identify institutional and market barriers to green finance and options to enhance the mobilisation of private capital for green investment. According to the official website of the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG), the group between 2016-18 facilitated the formation of a global consensus on the need to scale up green finance and focused global attention on a range of key topics for the development of sustainable finance worldwide.

Later in 2018, the group’s remit was expanded to consider additional aspects of sustainable development, following which the group was renamed Sustainable Finance Study Group (SFSG).

The First G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) was held in Guwahati, Assam on February 2 and 3, this year, where members showed wide-ranging support and cooperation for the SFWG work plan in 2023. The Second G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan from March 21 to 23.

India to host G20 Summit 2023

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organised in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

(With inputs from ANI)