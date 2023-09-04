G20 Summit: Meenakshi Lekhi Says India Is Giving Voice To Voiceless Global South

Union External Affairs Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi said that India has emerged as the voice of the voiceless group of countries of the Global South and at the G20 forum. It highlights problems faced by not-so-prosperous countries. As per ANI, Lekhi emphasises that India, which represents the Global South, is in the right position to engage in conversation with G20 nations and talk about the needs of the underdeveloped nations which are very rich in resources.



India since the commencement of its Presidency of G20 focused on putting forward concerns of the Global South which is a term used to refer to developing and least-developed nations. Global South indicates countries in southern parts of the globe. These are Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Oceania except New Zealand and Australia.

India hosts the G20 summit and emerging voice of the Global South

Meenakshi Lekhi on India hosting the G20 summit said that G20 or the Group of 20 is a very important group of 20 countries which holds 85 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. The policies of these countries can have a big impact on the whole world. She said that no one in the room among the developed nations is speaking the language or addressing the issues of the underdeveloped nations.

She says that it is 20 vs. 120. So the voice of 120 countries that represent the Global South is not reaching its place that is engaging in policy making. The minister pointed out that PM Modi has ensured that India plays a crucial role in addressing the concerns of the Global South.



Lekhi also said that just before the G20 started PM Modi had led a south forum in which he had a conversation with Global South while referring to the Voice of Global South summit hosted by India in January this year. Lekhi also said that no policy will succeed unless and until “have-ones” and “have-nots” come together.



Lekhi added that all the leaders from the Global South and this group were like voiceless groups. She said that India chose to be the voice of the voiceless. She also said that India represents the Global South as the country comprises 1.4 billion people and the policies that impact the lives of the people like lives, livelihoods, people, resources, climate change, sustainable development, food security, fuel security, etc. The External Affairs Minister of State added that India is in the right position to engage in conversation with G20 countries and talk about the needs of not-so-prosperous nations.