G20 Summit: Mexican Minister Raquel Sánchez Welcomed To Delhi With Vibrant Kalbelia Dance

The stage is set for the much-anticipated G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9-10, in the heart of New Delhi, where leaders from around the world will converge to discuss pressing global economic issues. As preparations kick into high gear, a warm and colourful welcome awaited one of the distinguished delegates arriving in the Indian capital.

Minister of Economy of the United Mexican States, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez, touched down in New Delhi on Thursday night, and she was not just greeted with traditional Indian hospitality but with a vibrant display of Rajasthani culture. As she disembarked from her plane, the melodies of the Kalbelia Dance, a traditional folk dance of Rajasthan, filled the air, accompanied by the enchanting sounds of the 'Ara ra ra ra' folk song.

Minister of Economy of Mexico Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez arrives in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit.pic.twitter.com/rmMcCnE9Tx — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 7, 2023

Dressed in their traditional attire, the Kalbelia dancers showcased their graceful moves, swaying to the music with mesmerising agility. Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez, undoubtedly captivated by the performance, took the time to capture the moment with photographs alongside the talented dancers.

The Kalbelia Dance, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is characterised by its fluid and serpentine movements, inspired by the sensuous dance of the snake. It is a poignant representation of Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage, and its inclusion in the welcoming ceremony highlighted India's commitment to sharing its diverse traditions with its international guests.

India-Mexico relations

Despite the geographical distance that separates them, India and Mexico share striking similarities and commonalities in terms of geography, history, culture, and civilization.

Over the years, India and Mexico have forged a friendship characterised by mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade. Both nations have been actively engaged in strengthening their partnership through various bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). Notably, in June 2022, during the 6th round of bilateral foreign office consultations in Mexico City, India's ISRO and Mexico's AEM signed a specific agreement on cooperation in space. This agreement focuses on critical areas such as crop monitoring, drought assessment, and capacity building.

Furthermore, the Mexican foreign minister visited India in March 2022 and recognised the Asian country as one of the most important countries in global geopolitics. He had expressed interest in areas of cooperation such as healthcare, agro-food, and aerospace. This commitment is exemplified by the recent opening of the Mexican consulate in Mumbai, symbolising the deepening ties between the two nations.

Both India and Mexico are large emerging economies with shared socio-economic development priorities and constraints. They share democratic, secular, and pluralistic systems, as well as convergent worldviews. This shared foundation lays the groundwork for continued collaboration and cooperation between these nations, as they work together to address the challenges and opportunities of the modern world.