G20 Summit: Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam becomes PM Modi's 'X' cover picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday updated the cover image of his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) displaying the Nataraja statue that has been installed at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit, in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

In addition to this, PM Modi has also changed his profile picture from the tricolour, which he placed during the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, to his own doing "namaste".

The image of Bharat Mandapam displays a huge 28-foot-tall statue of 'Nataraja', believed to be the world's tallest. The statue symbolises Lord Shiva as the 'Lord of Dance' and his cosmic power of creation and destruction.

Reportedly, the 18-tonne statue was finished at the cost of approximately Rs 10-12 crore ahead of the G20 summit. Renowned sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty from Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu and his team completed the construction of the sculpture in about seven months.

Earlier while sharing the image of the installation of the statue on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “The magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam brings to life aspects of our rich history and culture. As the world gathers for the G20 summit, it will stand as a testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions.”

India set to host G20

The national capital has been decked up to welcome foreign delegates as India is set to host the G20 Summit 2023 on September 9 and 10 at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre in Delhi. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organised in 60 cities across the country.

The leaders from the G20 major economies, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have already arrived in India for the Summit, while the arrival of some, including US President Joe Biden and Canada PM Justin Trudeau, is still awaited.