G20 Summit: Police Works Phones To Help Navigate Commuters Amid Traffic Restrictions

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday received queries on its helpline number by commuters asking about the least affected routes to reach their destinations, officials said.

As the traffic was moving without any hustle in the city, the officials however, said they only received one call about traffic congestion in south Delhi's Chirag Delhi area on its helpline 011-25844444 as it is a holiday.

The traffic officials were trying to resolve the queries of commuters as they were calling and asking about the available routes across the national capital, the officials said.

"We are guiding them to reach their destination by covering least affected routes," an official said.

The commuters have been advised to follow real-time traffic updates on the 'G20 Summit Virtual Help Desk' for route suggestions for commuting to and fro the airport, railway stations or bus terminals, the officials said.

Police have advised people to use the navigation app 'Mapmyindia' to move around the city with ease and get real-time traffic updates on its virtual help desk.

Stringent traffic regulations were put in place in the New Delhi district as the G20 Summit is underway here.

The New Delhi district was designated as ‘Controlled Zone-I’ from Friday 5 am till Sunday 11.59 pm due to the summit.

Movement of vehicles is being regulated in the New Delhi district but ambulances, locals and tourists staying in the area will be permitted to travel by presenting proper identification papers, police said.

A multi-layer security cover has been put in place around the Pragati Maidan where the summit is taking place while vehicle checking in New Delhi and bordering areas has been intensified.

The two-day G20 Summit begins on Saturday and it will be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.