G20 summit showcases India's commitment to foster international cooperation: Sikkim CM

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said the G20 summit showcased the country's commitment to foster international cooperation and diplomacy.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for successfully conducting the summit in the national capital.

"On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my congratulations to the prime minister for the resounding success of the G-20 summit," Tamang said in a statement.

The summit brought together leaders from around the world at one forum to have a meaningful discussion and collaboration on critical global issues, the chief minister said.

“This momentous event showcased India's commitment to fostering international cooperation and diplomacy and it stands as a valuable testimony to the tireless efforts under the dynamic leadership of the prime minister, which has brought laurels to the country at the global level," Tamang said.

The leaders attending the two-day summit that began on Saturday included US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

However, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are not attending the conference.

At the start of the second session of the G20 Leaders' Summit, PM Modi announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a significant victory for India's G20 presidency that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.

During the summit, PM Modi urged world leaders to end a "global trust deficit" as India proposed a new text on the Ukraine crisis to break the impasse on the G20 communique, and also announced that the African Union has been granted permanent membership of the grouping.

Notably, the Himalayan state hosted a couple of G20 events earlier this year as part of India's presidency.