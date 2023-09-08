G20 Summit: Take A Sneak Peek Into Delegation Offices At Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam

The chief coordinator of G20 India Harsh V Shringla gave a sneak peek into the delegation offices and various facilities at the Bharat Mandapam, ITPO complex, with just a day to go to the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Shringla took to the micro-blogging site to share a video that begins with a tour of the Delegate Centre - the place where the foreign guests will conduct their business. The video then shows the halls of the complex where a 'Mother of Democracy' exhibition has been set up. Interactive panels have been used in this area to show the democratic evolution in India. Shringla then proceeded to show the formal welcome tableau, which has the flags of all the nations that are a part of the G20 Summit.

There are 29 G20 invitee country offices and 14 international organisations in the ITPO complex with all the necessary facilities, including laptops, printers, seating areas, conference areas and more.

Additionally, there is a lounge where the delegates can congregate, and interact. There is a G20 selfie station on the property where visitors may pose and take photos.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) innovation hub where the latest cutting-edge Fintech innovations are exhibited.

Digital India Experience Zone has also been set up where foreign leaders can see the nation's digital infrastructure such as UPI, Digilocker, Bhashini, Aadhar, e-Sanjeevani, etc.

The guests will come across the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) innovation hub where the latest cutting-edge fintech innovations will be exhibited. A Digital India Experience Zone has also been set up where foreign leaders can see the nation's digital infrastructure such as UPI, Digilocker, Bhashini, Aadhar, e-Sanjeevani, etc. If any delegate suffers any illness, they can visit the e-Sanjeevani portal and can hop on a digital consultation with a doctor and get medicines.

The preparations for the big event are in full swing. Some of the leaders from across the world have even departed from their country to attend the G20 India Summit in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday.