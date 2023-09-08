G20 Summit: Traffic Restrictions Imposed, Entry Of Goods Vehicles Restricted Into Delhi

As stringent traffic regulations were put in place in the national capital on Friday morning in wake of the much-anticipated G20 Summit, Delhi Traffic police informed that the entry of goods vehicles into the city from across borders was stopped with effect from 9 pm on Thursday, September 7.

In addition to this, the traffic police informed that only vehicles carrying essential goods such as milk and vegetables will be allowed to enter the national capital.

Informing about the same, the Delhi Traffic Police took to X (formerly Twitter) and issued an advisory on the traffic. “The entry of Goods Vehicles into Delhi from across borders has been stopped with effect from 2100 hours on 07.09.23. Only vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc. will be allowed to enter into Delhi,” official X handle of Delhi Traffic police read.

जी-20 समिट ( दिनांक 9 व 10 सितंबर ) के दौरान, सुगम आवाजाही के लिए यातायात निर्देशिका।



Traffic advisory in view of #G20Summit on Sept 9 & 10, 2023, to facilitate hassle free movement of vehicles.



Delhi Traffic Police's advisory for vehicular movement ahead of G20: