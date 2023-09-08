G20 Summit: Traffic Restrictions Imposed, Entry Of Goods Vehicles Restricted Into Delhi

Quick links:
Entry of goods vehicles restricted into Delhi in view of G20 Summit | Credit: PTI/Representative
As stringent traffic regulations were put in place in the national capital on Friday morning in wake of the much-anticipated G20 Summit, Delhi Traffic police informed that the entry of goods vehicles into the city from across borders was stopped with effect from 9 pm on Thursday, September 7.
In addition to this, the traffic police informed that only vehicles carrying essential goods such as milk and vegetables will be allowed to enter the national capital.
Informing about the same, the Delhi Traffic Police took to X (formerly Twitter) and issued an advisory on the traffic. “The entry of Goods Vehicles into Delhi from across borders has been stopped with effect from 2100 hours on 07.09.23. Only vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc. will be allowed to enter into Delhi,” official X handle of Delhi Traffic police read.
जी-20 समिट ( दिनांक 9 व 10 सितंबर ) के दौरान, सुगम आवाजाही के लिए यातायात निर्देशिका।— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 31, 2023
Traffic advisory in view of #G20Summit on Sept 9 & 10, 2023, to facilitate hassle free movement of vehicles.
यातायात निर्देशिका/Traffic Advisory: https://t.co/fFgh2gcsAK pic.twitter.com/nEO09PFpf9
Delhi Traffic Police's advisory for vehicular movement ahead of G20:
Non-destined vehicles are not allowed to enter into Delhi and will be compulsorily diverted towards Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressways.
Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter into Delhi. However, goods vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc. having valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter into Delhi.
Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi. All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road.
TSRs and Taxis will be allowed to ply on road network outside New Delhi District.
Movement of passengers to Airport, New Delhi & Old Delhi Railway Stations will be facilitated.
The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 0500 hours of 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023.
For more details regarding routes, check advisory.