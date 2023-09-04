G20 Summit Week: Govt Offices On Alert Mode From Counterfeit Emails

As the G20 week begins, all government offices are on alert mode. This is considering a warning circulated earlier from a designated wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The circular has warned of any alert from misleading, fake and counterfeit emails by ill elements.

The move is to keep extra vigilance to avoid an unprecedented situation. The national capital will be hosting the two-day G20 summit. The summit will be held from September 9-10.

Warnings by MHA against unprecedented emails during G20 summit

On August 24, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the MHA warned that misleading emails are targeted at various govt offices and individuals. They also falsely accused them of cybercrimes urging them to respond. Focusing on a header of scammer alert, the warning pointed out that fake emails are in circulation impersonating CEO 14c.

It is an important alert about the circulation of counterfeit emails impersonating CEO-14C Rajesh Kumar, bearing the subject ‘Urgent notification! Court notification mentions the alert. These emails employ the logo of 14C, Intelligence Bureau, Delhi Police and are wrongfully associated with the names of the undersigned and the particulars of this unit, it reads.

The logos and emails in question are intentionally fake, deceptive and created with malicious motives. In the warning, the 14C said that it is important to clarify that neither the undersigned nor this unit has initiated any such emails. Furthermore, no authorization has been granted by the undersigned for the production or dissemination of such content and appropriate measures are being taken to address this issue.

Officials in various crucial departments under the central governments have said that reminders are being circulated internally to not respond to malicious emails and raise the matter immediately after they find anything similar to it. The 18th G20 summit in Delhi will be the culmination of all G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials and civil societies. Following the G20 conference, a declaration of the G20 leaders will be approved. The declaration will outline the commitment of the leaders to the priorities that were debated and chosen in the relevant ministerial and working group meetings.