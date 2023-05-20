G20 TWG Meet In Srinagar: Delegates To Experience Local Culture; Saffron, Walnuts, Qahwa Cups To Be Gifted

G20 delegates will experience local culture of Jammu and Kashmir and get to see handicrafts and other works of artisans during their visit to Srinagar for the third Tourism Working Group meeting of the influential bloc, officials said on Friday.

About 60 foreign delegates are expected to take part in the event slated to be held from May 22-24.

As part of the event, the delegates will also visit the art and craft Bazaar organised by the state government, showcasing local handicrafts, work of artisans, signifying the importance of community participation, the Tourism Ministry said.

The delegates will also have hands-on experience through DIY (do-it-yourself) activities at the craft bazaar, it said.

The Ministry of Tourism is also promoting local products of Jammu and Kashmir, and products under the ODOP (one district one product).

So, papier-mache boxes, saffron, walnuts, Qahwa cups and brass spoon will be given to delegate as souvenirs, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh told reporters on Friday.

In response to a query, he said, the delegates will take a ride on shikara on Dal Lake and attend cultural performances on its bank.

The mayor of Srinagar will host a lunch for G20 delegates in the city, besides a gala dinner to be hosted by the Lt Governor of J&K.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an inter-governmental forum comprising 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States, and the European Union.

At the press conference, ministry officials also shared a digital design of the artistic stage that has been planned for hosting the gala dinner and farewell dinner.

Walnuts of Kashmir are popular across India and even exported around the world, the ministry said.

Singh said "foolproof security arrangements" are there for third Tourism Working Group meeting, and work on sprucing up of the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir for the event is almost over.

"This G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development of the region," the ministry said, adding, it welcomes the participation of delegates from G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organizations to collectively work towards advancing the tourism sector and achieving the UN sustainable development goals 2030.