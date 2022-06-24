G7 Summit: PM Modi To Leave For Germany Today; To Hold Bilateral Talks With Members

PM Narendra Modi will leave for Germany today to attend the G7 Summit, where apart from holding meetings with G7 and guest countries, he will also address a community event comprising of people from the Indian diaspora, informed Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

During the visit, PM Modi will conduct bilateral meetings with the countries from the G7 and also with guest countries on the sidelines of the summit. He is also expected to address two sessions including environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy.

PM Modi to address Indian diaspora in Germany

"At the invitation of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, PM will be travelling to Schloss on the midnight of June 25th to participate in the G7 Summit. Besides India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa," said Foreign Secretary Kwatra.

PM Narendra Modi is also expected to have an interaction with the Indian diaspora at a community event during his stay in Germany for the G7 Summit. He will also have meetings and discussions with the countries of the G7 and guest nations invited for the summit.

It is significant to mention that the G7 grouping includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, however, the host country (the one who holds the Presidency) can invite other countries to the summit as well.

PM Modi to visit UAE after G7 Summit

On the demise of the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Modi will visit UAE on June 28 to personally pay respects and convey his condolences, stated MEA in a press release.

"PM will also take the opportunity to congratulate H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," a statement from MEA's press release read. The Ministry further informed that PM will depart from UAE the same night of June 28.

IMAGE: PTI