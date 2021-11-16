Gadchiroli Ops: Maha Govt Awards Rs 51 Lakhs To C-60 Commandos For Eliminating 26 Maoists

Commending the successful counter-terrorism operations carried out by the C-60 Commandos of Gadchiroli police last week, the Maharashtra government announced a reward of Rs 51 Lakh to the force on Tuesday. The Gadchiroli Police eliminated 26 Maoists including its Central Committee Member Milind Teltumbade in an encounter on 13 November.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had also felicitated the Gadchiroli Police for their successful crackdown on Maoist operations in the district. He said this encounter will help foster peace and stressed the need to usher in comprehensive development in the region.

"This is a big operation by Maharashtra Police and Gadchiroli Police. It is a big achievement. This will prove useful to maintain peace and take the development forward in this region," the Minister told Republic TV.

"We have to find ways for development. We have to give employment to people. We have to give them good houses. They must get an (appropriate) price for their agricultural produce. We are thinking of launching some schemes for the Gadchiroli Police. We will declare so in the next few days," he added.

Gadchiroli encounter

The Gadchiroli Police had received intelligence about the presence of a huge gathering of Maoists in the forest area of Mardintola. After the commandos of Special Operation Squads (C-60) and Special Action Group launched an operation on 13 November under the leadership of ASP Somay Munde, around 90 to 100 Maoists opened indiscriminate fire with the intention of killing them. Once the Maoists rejected the appeal of the commandos to stop the gunfire and surrender, the latter retaliated.

After 9 and a half hours of gunfire, the battle came to an end and the dead bodies of 20 men and 6 women were recovered. This included incarcerated Bhima Koregaon case accused Anand Teltumbde's brother Milind who was in charge of the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh zone for CPI(Maoist) and played a key role in strengthening the terror outfit's organization in urban areas. Moreover, a huge cache of ammunition including 5 AK-47 rifles, one AKM-UBGL, 9 SLRs, three .303 rifles, nine 2.2 single bore rifles, one Insaas rifle, one pistol, and explosives was seized.



Image: PTI