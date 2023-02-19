Gadkari Highlights Road Projects In NE, Says Modi Govt Making Roads Worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is making roads worth Rs 3 lakh crore in the North-East states which to help "eradicate poverty and reduce the suffering for people".

The Road and Transport Minister said that since 2014, the network of road connectivity in the region has increased by 25 per cent.

Nitin Gadkari speaks on importance of infrastructure for growth & development

Gadkari stated that National Highways projects worth thousands of crores are underway in 351 projects in the Northeastern states. "National Highway projects worth Rs 4000 crore are going on in 351 projects in North-East," the Union Minister said as he listed out a number of projects which are nearing completion and also those which are in the pipeline. He also highlighted various road projects undertaken in Meghalaya which are worth Rs 25,842 crore.

"There are places where there are schools but no teachers; places where there are teachers but no school buildings and places where there may be both but no students due to lack of road connectivity and other related issues," the BJP leader said, adding that for a place to develop, industries and businesses are needed, which can only be achieved if there is a good infrastructure.

"For the eradication of poverty, it is absolutely essential that industry and business both grow side by side. In the absence of good infrastructure, we don’t have industry and without industry, we don’t have the potential for growth and employment,” Gadkari said.

It is pertinent to mention that recently, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 4,800 crore allocation to ensure the comprehensive development of villages along the northern border areas. The scheme will provide funds for the development of essential infrastructure and the creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 Districts and 46 Border blocks of 4 states (Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh) and the Union Territory of Ladakh. Notably, out of the financial allocation of Rs 4,800 Crore Rs 2,500 crore will be used for roads.

(With inputs from PTI)