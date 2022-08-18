Gadkari Meets Amitabh Bachchan; Seeks Support To Champion National Road Safety Mission

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday met veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai seeking the actor's support to champion the cause of the National Road Safety Mission in India, according to the office of the Minister. Gadkari, who is in Mumbai currently, met the actor at his residence. Notably, Abhishek Bachchan was also present during the meeting.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is known to share his concerns over the increasing lack of traffic discipline in Mumbai, might soon join the Government of India in its mission to improve road safety.

Sharing the pictures of the two meeting each other, the Office of Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "Union Minister Nitin Gadkari ji called on Amitabh Bachchan ji in Mumbai today. Gadkari ji sought the support of Bachchan ji to Champion the cause of the National Road Safety Mission in India."

Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji called on Shri @SrBachchan Ji in Mumbai today.



Shri Gadkari Ji seeked the support of Shri Bachchan to Champion the cause of National Road Safety Mission (सड़क सुरक्षा अभियान) in India. pic.twitter.com/9AHVqRa9Mo — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) August 18, 2022

In a major boost to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Nitin Gadkari earlier in the day unveiled India’s first double-decker AC electric Bus in Mumbai. The double-decker bus, called Switch EiV 22, is designed, developed and manufactured in India and will start operating from the month of September.

Amitabh Bachchan promoted road safety for Maharashtra

The actor has in the past as well joined the government's road safety missions. In 2013, the Mumbai traffic police roped in the actor to promote awareness on road safety with a focus on accidents. Then in 2015, Bachchan himself offered to promote road safety awareness in Maharashtra. "When I can promote tourism in Gujarat, I can very well promote road safety awareness in Maharashtra," he was quoted by PTI in 2015.

Image: Twitter/@OfficeOfNG