Last Updated:

Gadkari Meets State, UT Transport Ministers To Discuss Concurrent Policy Matters

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday chaired a meeting of transport ministers from all states and Union Territories to discuss concurrent policy

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Gadkari

Image: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari


Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday chaired a meeting of transport ministers from all states and Union Territories (UTs) to discuss various concurrent policy matters, including review of road traffic regulations, setting up vehicle fitness stations and streamlining the issuance of driving licenses.

Gadkari, in a tweet, said that with mutual consultation and cooperation with the transport minister of states and UTs, a range of innovative solutions were discussed. 

Keeping up with technological advancements, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has taken several measures with a view to develop future-ready road transport in India, with safety and sustainability being the key driver of all such measures, an official statement said.

READ | Ambedkar’s dream of justice for all becoming reality now: Union minister Rijiju
READ | Union Minister Amit Shah to kickstart BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign in Goa
READ | Union minister V K Singh inaugurates G20 meeting of agri chief scientists
READ | Anna Hazare 'used' by AAP to capture power: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
READ | Former Union minister Birender Singh favours BJP contesting 2024 polls alone in Haryana
First Published:
COMMENT