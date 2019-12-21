Nitin Gadkari: 'Policy Lapses Bound To Occur While Implementing Research & Innovation'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that "policy lapses" are bound to occur while implementing research and innovation in the country while speaking at a book launch event in Delhi. Praising the innovative Defence technology of Israel, the former BJP president said that India does not lack talent and skills, but policy lapses hinder the practical implementation of innovative technology.

"When I was BJP president, I got the opportunity to visit Israel. We all know how they have used innovation in defence technology. In our country also, there is no dearth of talent, brain, and skills. The problem is that after research when it comes to its practical implementation there are lapses in our policies," said Gadkari.

He said that the intricate "shortcomings" in policies are difficult to overcome. "If we go into the intricacies of these lapses and shortcomings we realize that it is not easy to overcome these and get the work done. It is so because one says forward, others say backwards, third says stop while fourth says start," Nitin added.

The Union Minister also suggested that Indian research organisations working on research, innovation and technology advancement to match their work with international parameters. He added that it is close to impossible to make research fruitful in the government system.

Gadkari's ‘Khadi Rumal’ programme

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched a ‘Khadi Rumal’ program in which a handkerchief manufacturing unit has been set up in the terror-prone areas of Kashmir which has employed around 1500 local women. More units will be set up as and how the demand grows so that there can be employment generation in the region, especially for women. "About 70-80 handkerchiefs are being made by one woman in four hours of her work. These handkerchiefs will be supplied to different states and regions as well as exported internationally," said the union minister.

Gadkari on 'future of electric cars in India'

Talking about the future of electric cars in India, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that per kilometre cost of an electric vehicle is Rs 1 whereas that of the petrol is Rs 7. Giving an example of a normal car user, Gadkari said that if a car user is spending Rs 7000 on car fuel, he will have to spend only Rs 1000 on an electric vehicle, so there is a saving of around Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 if transitioned to the electric vehicle.

