Gadkari Tells LS: 'Will Do Away With Toll Booths Within A Year, Collection Via GPS System'

After mandating FASTags for all vehicles across the country, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asserted that India will do away with toll booths within one year. Apprising the Parliament of the implementation of FASTag, the Union Minister said that 93% of the vehicles pay toll through the digital medium mandated now, however, 7% are yet to abide by the method despite being penalised with double toll. Gadkari assured the House that while toll booths will be abolished, a GPS-based toll collection will be imposed within a year.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Nitin Gadkari said, "I want to assure the House that within one year all physical toll booths in the country will be removed. It means that toll collection will happen via GPS. The money will be collected based on GPS imaging (on vehicles)." READ | Vehicle scrapping policy to offer about 5 pc rebate on new cars: Gadkari

To ensure that vehicles begin paying toll using FASTags, Gadkari said that he has instructed police inquiry on those who breach the order. From February 16, vehicles without FASTag are required to pay double toll fee at electronic toll plazas across the country. Gadkari said new vehicles have FasTags fitted in them, while the government has said it will give free FASTags for old vehicles. In December last year, the Union Minister had promised to make India free of toll plazas and had said that a GPS system, obtained from Russia, would help deduct toll amount directly from the user's account.

FASTags were introduced by the Central Government back in 2016, however, it was only mandated recently. Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas, as the fee payment would be done electronically. The FASTag sticker is attached to the windshield of a car which includes a unique bar code. With the Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), once the bar code is scanned, it allows vehicles to pass beneath the detector and the necessary toll amount is deducted from the pre-paid balance.

Gadkari introduces Vehicle Scrappage Police

Addressing the Parliament on Thursday, Union Minister Gadkari also introduced the much-awaited Vehicle Scrappage Policy, which he said would be implemented before the end of the year 2021. The Union Minister said that the policy aims to scrap the old vehicles from the roads and will promote new vehicles boosting the growth of the auto sector. Terming it as a 'win-win' policy, Gadkari highlighted that the policy will help improve fuel efficiency and reduce pollution.

The voluntary vehicle scrapping policy announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22 provides for fitness test after 20 years for personal vehicles while commercial ones would require it after the completion of 15 years. Listing the incentives, Gadkari said, "Scrap value for the old vehicle given by the scrapping centre will be approximately 4-6 per cent of the ex-showroom price of a new vehicle".

