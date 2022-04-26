Gadkari Welcomes Musk But Rules Out Proposition To 'manufacture In China, Sell In India'

'If Elon Musk is ready to manufacture in India, we have all competencies and technology', Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. However, Gadkari was quick to make it clear that if the Tesla CEO wanted to 'manufacture in China, and sell in India', then it would not be a good proposition for the country.

"If Elon Musk is ready to manufacture in India, we've all competencies and all types of technology. Our request to him is to come to India, and start manufacturing here. India is a huge market, they can make their exports from India. He is welcome in India, we don't have any problem," the Union Minister said while addressing an event on Tuesday.

Adding a caveat he said, "But suppose he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, it can not be a good proposition. Our request to him is to come to India and manufacture in India."

Elon Musk wants import duty cut in India, won't commit to manufacturing

In 2021, Elon Musk's Tesla sought a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India. Expressing that he was 'hopeful' that Tesla EVs would be able to enter Indian markets with help of a 'temporary tariff relief' from the Centre, the tech billionaire had spoken about how India's import duties are one of the highest in the world. The Ministry of Heavy Industries had responded to this request by asking the firm to first start manufacturing its EVs in the country before tax concessions could be considered.

Later, Elon Musk had gone public saying that the company is working through a 'lot of challenges' with the government to launch its products in India. Government sources revealed that Tesla wants the Centre to reduce import duties on cars without any commitment to producing in India.

By such tweets Tesla is trying to put pressure on the government, sources told Republic TV, adding that the automobile company wants ease in import duty without any pledge on producing locally.

At present, Tesla can bring in cars in Completely Knocked Down (CKD) form with zero duty and assemble and sell them here. The government has put in place a PLI scheme for the auto sector, particularly electric vehicles under which Tesla will get benefit if they produce here, sources said.

A message similar to Gadkari's had also been sent by the Centre to Elon Musk in February this year. Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar had asserted there cannot be a situation where the 'market is in India but jobs are created in China'.

Responding to a query on Tesla, the Minister of State for Heavy Industries said, "The company wants workers from China and market of India. This is not possible in Modi government... our government's policy is that if India market is to be used, job opportunities will have to be given to Indians."

(With agency inputs)