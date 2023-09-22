Gaganyaan: ISRO Ahmedabad To Play Prominent Role In India’s First Human Space Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Ahmedabad is all set to play a pivotal role in India's upcoming Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send astronauts into space. The rocket will be constructed elsewhere but the internal systems for Gaganyaan will be developed in Ahmedabad.

ISRO's facility at Ahmedabad will be responsible for building-- the cabin systems and communication systems, which are the two critical systems for the Gaganyaan mission.

The cabin system will house three seats for astronauts, along with a lighting system and two display screens in order to monitor various parameters inside the cabin. One of the significant features of the Gaganyaan cabin will be its camera sensors, which will track oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, ensuring the safety and well-being of the astronauts during their mission. A fire extinguisher will be on board to address any potential emergencies.

ISRO is also planning to launch two communication satellites into Geostationary Orbit before Gaganyaan's launch in a bid to support communication during the mission. These satellites will provide continuous connectivity, allowing for communication between Gaganyaan and the ground. The mission is expected to have internet facilities, cameras throughout the cabin and two TV monitors to keep the astronauts onboard connected and informed.

Nilesh Desai, who is the Director of the Space Applications Center (SAC) at ISRO Ahmedabad revealed that by the end of October a test vehicle known as Test Vehicle D1 (TV D1), is scheduled for launch.

“Test vehicle D1 (TV D1) will be launched by the end of October; it will be similar to a test flight of Gaganyaan in that only a crew module—a cabin where astronauts can travel—will be present. It will be promulgated, launched into space, and from there the crew escape sequence will be tested. When a problem with getting the crew off the ground or from the water develops, the Crew Escape System (CES) is designing an escape route”, said Desai, reported ANI.

This test vehicle will serve as a precursor to the Gaganyaan mission, featuring a crew module for astronauts to fly in. The primary objective is to test the crew escape sequence, which is vital for ensuring astronaut safety during any unforeseen contingencies.

Gaganyaan represents India's first manned space mission, and it aims to send three astronauts or Gaganauts into an orbit of 400 kilometres above the Earth's surface. The astronauts who will embark on the mission have received a one-year training course in Russia's Zvyozdny Gorodok city near Moscow. The objective of the programme is to demonstrate the capability to send humans to low Earth orbit (LEO) onboard an Indian Launch vehicle and bring them back to Earth safely.

(With Agency Inputs)